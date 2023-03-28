Bush, Kimberly Jo



Kimberly Jo Bush, 52, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2023, in her home. She was born March 13, 1971, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Rodney and Sheryle (Radcliff) Phillians. Mrs. Bush attended the Springfield Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed yardwork, tending to her flowers, keeping her house clean and spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years (they have been together for 36 years); Timothy R. Bush, four children; Krista (Charles) Fox, Katlynn Bush, Timothy Bush Jr. and Ryan Bush, six grandchildren; Jordan, Bradley, Chucky, Alex, Nellie and Braxton, one sister; Dawn (David) Massengill special friend Jeff Butts and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister; Lori and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Crider officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

