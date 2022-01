GREG BUSH



1/6/1963 - 9/23/1985









Dear Greg,Of all the special gifts in life, however great or small, to have you as our son was the greatest gift of all. A special time and special face, a special son we can't replace. With an aching heart we whisper low, "Happy Birthday Greg, we love you so."



Sadly missed by;



Mom, Dad, Lydia, Daughters Nikki, Starlah &



all your family and friends.







Love and miss you too, Shawn