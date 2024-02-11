Bush, Donald



Donald Bush, age 78, of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born 11/23/45 in Elizabeth City, NC. His family moved to Dayton in 1950 where he grew up and worked his entire life; he spent many Summers with his Elizabeth City family. He entered the Navy, serving from 1965-1969, including a tour of Vietnam and honorable discharge. He served an additional 20 years as a Naval Reservist. He worked as an electrician at Miami Valley Hospital for 44 years. He was a private pilot and enjoyed air and car shows, as well as fishing, boating and camping; he was also proud of his flower gardens. He attended the International Gathering of Twins on numerous occasions with his twin brother, Ron. He also spent many winters in Melbourne, FL with his true love of 28 years, Sharon Haddix. He always looked forward to spending time with his son, Eric, and many extended family members and friends. He was an excellent tour guide. He had a kind heart and great sense of humor and always extended a helping hand to others. He was a member of the Milton Club and Wolf Creek Rod and Gun Club. He was born to the late Herschel L and Erma L (White) Bush. He is survived by his beloved son, Eric Bush, twin brother Ronald (Sue) Bush, brother Brant Bush, sisters Edna "Kitty" Saunders, Linda Lewber, and sister-in-law Merri Bush, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. He was preceded in death by his life partner, Sharon Haddix, and brother Douglas Al Bush. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 from 4-5 PM. Funeral services will be held at 5 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Don Payne officiating. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to hospice of Dayton, who were amazing to him in his final days. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



