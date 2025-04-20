Bush, Carole

Bush (Brower), Carole Jean



Carole J. Bush, 90 of Middletown, passed away Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Otterbein Middletown Senior Life Neighborhood. She was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on January 14, 1935 but lived in Middletown most of her life.



She will be remembered for her energetic and feisty personality. She was a beloved daughter, grand-daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She cherished the moments with all of her grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her mother Gladys Leppich and stepfather Paul Leppich, husband Ralph Bush Jr., daughter Cathy Lowe and son-in-law William Lowe, her twin sister Connie Roberson, her brother Douglas Leppich, and her granddaughter Brandi Lowe Lacefield.



She is survived by daughter Tammy (Arnie) Marzullo, son Jeff (Brittany) Bush, 5 grandchildren; Matt, Aaron, Landon (Jennifer), Michael and Corey, 6 Great grandchildren; Lauren, Emily, Ruby, Mia, Daniel, and Spencer, and close friends Mary and Roger Moore.



A service will be held at the Butler County Memorial Mausoleum on Saturday, May 3 at 11 am.



The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Spring Hills Senior Living, Day City Hospice, Otterbein Senior Life Middletown and Otterbein Hospice.



