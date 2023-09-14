BUSCHOR, John Michael "Oink"



John "Oink" Michael Buschor, age 75, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023. John was born in Coldwater, Ohio to Elmer and Rosella (Anderson) Buschor on October 14, 1947. He moved to Dayton at the age of 17 and worked at General Motors until he retired on April 1, 1996. John loved drag racing motorcycles and playing golf. He had a passion for fantasy sports later in life. He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Rose "Bud" Buschor, his brothers Robert and William "Willie" Buschor, sister Barbara (Buschor) Gibbons and his very dear friend Esther Johnson. He is survived by his children Brian Buschor (son) and Betsy (Buschor) Stumph (daughter) and their mother Millie (Buschor) Cook. John had six grandchildren: Taylor, Jacob, Herbie, William, Evaleigh and Leighton. John will be missed by all that knew him. A gathering will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton  Xenia Road Beavercreek, Ohio on September 16 from 10am until noon. John will be laid to rest at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia, Ohio. To leave a message or share a special memory of John for his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



