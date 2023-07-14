Burton, Diane

Burton (Willis), Diane Marie "DeeDee"



53, of Marion, formerly of Springfield, OH passed away peacefully in her residence on Wednesday July 12th, 2023. She was born on August 1, 1969, in Chicago, IL She was a licensed cosmetologist and worked for Cosmo Prof in Marion, Ohio. Survivors include her husband Jeremy Burton, son Kyle (Mary) Willis, siblings Rick (Karen) Willis, Laurie (Robert) Braithwaite, Cheryl (Dale) Huffenberger, Mike (Laurie) Willis, Michelle (Greg) Chandler, in-laws, George (Ann) Burton, Jeanette Burton and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Richard A Willis (1999) mother Mildred I Willis (2023) Diane was an avid animal lover and had a great love for her racoon Rodney and her many dogs. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



