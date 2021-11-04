BURT, Gari Lynn



Age 77, formerly of Trenton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Huntington Court in Hamilton. She was born April 19, 1944, in Vigo, Ohio, to the late Harold V. and Jane A. (Norton) Burt and moved to this area in the 1960's. She was employed in the U.S. Postal Service at the Middletown Office for over 25 years. Gari enjoyed spending time with her family. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and was always there when anyone needed anything. She was selfless in giving to others. Preceding her in death were her parents; her nephew, Joe Burt; and niece, Kristie Cox. She is survived by five brothers, Bob (Val) Burt of Camden, Jim (Jerri) Burt of Trenton, Keith (Willene) Burt of Harrison, Dennis (Bonnie) Burt of Centerville and Kevin (Beverly) Burt of Florence, Kentucky; two sisters, Kaye Oney of Middletown and Karla (Don) Beverly of Monroe; several nieces and nephews; best friend, Wilma McGuire; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Larry Sowders officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Memorial contributions in honor of Gari may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs



Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

