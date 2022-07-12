BURR, Bruce R.



55, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, in his home. He was born December 14, 1966, in Lima, Ohio, the son of David and Patricia (Ross) Burr. Bruce retired from Signet Group after 30 years. He was an avid bowler for many years with several 300 games and 800 series. Survivors in addition to his mother, include his wife of 25 years, Lori (Edmunds); his mother-in-law, Patricia Edmunds; his 2 fur babies, Izzy and Holli; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father David Burr. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Memorial donation can be made to The National Kidney Foundation or the Animal Welfare League.

