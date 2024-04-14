Burns, Melanie

Burns (Sibert), Melanie Diane



Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Melanie Diane Burns, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, April 10th, 2024. Melanie was born September 9th, 1952, in Hamilton, OH, the daughter of Bonnie and Betty Sibert. She resided in the Hamilton/Fairfield, OH area until she moved to Bowling Green, KY in 2003.



She graduated from Fairfield High School, Class of 1970. Melanie worked at NAPA for 20 years, prior to becoming an owner to Four Seasons Tanning and full-time mother. She was a strong fighter of cancer since 2018. She donated her body to science in hopes of helping save others.



Melanie really enjoyed traveling, yard work and being outdoors, watching the show Survivor, and being with family. She was outgoing, kind, and enjoyed seeing others happy.



Melanie is survived by her husband, Charley (Chuck) Burns Jr., Mother-in-law Lettie Burns, Brother Bobby Sibert, Sister Valerie Tiernan, Children Trinity Burns, Jacinda (Daryl) Wisor, and Charley (Brittany) Burns III, Grandchildren Stee'sha Burns, Seth Burns, Charley Burns IV, Delilah Wisor, and Evey Burns, and very special friends Diane Spurlock and Kathy Campbell.



There will be no funeral service due to the donation of her body to science, in hopes of finding a cure.



