Burns, Mary A.

Burns, Ms. Mary A.
age 92, passed away Friday, November 21, 2023. Mary was a Dayton public school teacher for many years. Survived by sisters, Audrey Jean Patton, Charlotte Marie Smith, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Visitation 9AM. Service to follow 10 AM, Friday, December 1, 2023 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral