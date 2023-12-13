Burns, John Delaney



John Delaney Burns age 79, of Troy, passed away Friday December 8, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Robert Vincent and Leona (Foster) Burns in Dayton, Ohio. John attended and was an altar boy at Holy Angels Church in Dayton as a youth, and was a 1962 graduate of Chaminade High School and Edison State Community College.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years of marriage: Laurie (Mann) Burns of Troy/Eaton; son: Josh (Amy)Burns of Covington; daughter: Meghan (Bill) Heater of Germantown; sister: Brenda Meyer; granddaughters: Allison Burns, Abbey Heater, Avery Heater and Ica Heater.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Robert Burns, James Burns, Thomas Burns as well as sisters Kathy Burns, and Patricia Walton.



He worked for many years at United Parcel Service in Dayton where he served as a union steward, and later became an officer and retired as President of Teamsters Local 957, Dayton. After retiring he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at their lake house as well as traveling. His favorite trip was with his wife and friends when they went to the Burns family home country of Ireland.



John always put others first. He dearly loved his family, long time friends, and took pride in serving his union members. He was known for his loyalty and integrity. He was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather. As a father he helped coach many youth teams and was the Scoutmaster for Troop 146 of Pleasant Hill. For many years he purchased and donated clothing and supplies for the homeless in Dayton. John continued to remain close with the eight Brown Street Boys, his childhood friends and partners in crime.



He was a passionate fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Dayton Flyers. He bled scarlet and gray and absolutely despised the Team Up North.



The amount of funny stories about John is unlimited. He never met a stranger. Although short in stature, he could hit his head on any object. His family referred to him as "an odd little man!" There will never be another like him! Those who met him won't forget him.



An Irish wake will be thrown in John's honor later after the holidays.



Go Bucks!



