Burns, John Louis



On June 8, 2023, John Burns, our loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend passed away at the age of 63. John was born August 15, 1959 in Springfield, OH, the son of William and Pauline Burns. He graduated from Catholic Central High School and received a scholarship to play baseball from Marietta College where he also received his accounting degree. After graduation, John moved to Denver and met the love of his life. John married his "lovely wife" Beth in 1989 and a few years later they had their loving son, Nathan.



John is survived by his wife Beth, son Nathan (Hattie Sue, fiancée) and new grandson coming in November; sister Patty (Dominic) and brother Bill; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and loving friends. Preceding John's death were his father William and mother Pauline (Rocco).



He spent 30+ years working in different capacities, but his most loved position was being a Special Agent with the Treasury Department. He loved his job and loved all the people and organizations that he worked with. He also had an amazing opportunity to work in London as a Deputy Attaché at the US Embassy. He retired from the Treasury Department in 2010 but pursued various contract positions with DEA, Homeland Security and SBA. Throughout John's career, he was recognized for his exemplary work. John was well respected by other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.



Nathan and Beth were John's primary focus for his entire life. If there was a decision to be made, he always had them first and foremost in making that decision. The best days of his life were fishing with Nathan on the "stretch" in Grand Lake or golfing at the "Stead" with him.



He loved his nieces and nephews on both sides of the family, and they loved him too. They will always remember his parting comment of "Stay Awesome".



John's passions were fly fishing, golfing with his buddies, hiking a mountain with Beth and spending time with family and friends. His friends were more like family thus came the term Framily. Anyone who met him always felt like they just met a friend for life and they did. He will be missed greatly and left an everlasting impact on so many people. He is an incredible example of what it is to be a man and father. We can all rest assured that he is looking down on us and having a cold one with Mamma.



A Memorial Service will be held July 1, 2023, 11:30 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Springfield with Father John McQuarry officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Eagles Club at 1:00. A Colorado Celebration of Life service will be held August 5 at Mount Vernon Canyon Club in Golden from 1-4.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catholic Central Foundation in Springfield, OH for student scholarships in John's name OR donations can be sent to Beth to be used for a park bench in Rocky Mountain National Park.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com