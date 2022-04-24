springfield-news-sun logo
BURNS, Jerry

BURNS, Jerry "Kojack"

Age 77, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Jerry was born in Dayton, OH, on June 10, 1944, to the late Robert and Pauline Burns. He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Rebecca "Becky" Burns; sons, Robert (Dr. David Harper) Burns of

Kettering, and Marcus

(Kimberly) Burns of Kentucky; loving granddaughter, Kaylee Burns of Kentucky; sister,

Connie Wright. Jerry's philosophy was "See me and enjoy our time together while my spirit is strong; not once it departs my lifeless body." A Memorial Service will be held 11AM on

Friday, April 29 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Family will greet friends following the service, until 2PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Shriners Children's Ohio, 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

