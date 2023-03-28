Burns, Donald Henry



Donald Henry Burns, son of Robert and Mary (Fisher) Burns was born on September 6th, 1938 at their home in Covington, Ohio. He passed peacefully on March 25th, 2023 at 10:23 pm making his sojourn in life 84 years 6 month 19 days. He was baptized into the Old Order German Baptist Church on September 23, 1954 to which he remained faithful. On September 16, 1961, he was united in marriage to Mary Bruchey of Frederick, Maryland. To this union was born 5 sons and 2 daughters. They enjoyed over 61 years together. April 18, 1970, they were called to the ministry, to which he faithfully fulfilled his duties as long as health permitted. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John Burns; two sisters, Esther Crist and Ellen Douglass; and a granddaughter, Michelle Burns. Survived by his companion, his children, Gail and Michael Grim, Doug and Sarah, Melissa and Daniel Haney, Gary and Cheryl, Steve and Sue, Mark and Tina, Tim and Tammy; one sister, Frances and Wayne Flory; 28 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral service 10:00 AM Thursday at the Old Order German Baptist Church, 6269 Farrington Road, Covington, Ohio. Visitation 2-4 and 5-8 PM Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Covington, Ohio. The family wishes to thank all for the kindness, thoughts, and prayers extended through Dad's illness. Services in care of Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington, Ohio.

