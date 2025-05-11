Burns, Dan



Dan Burns, 76, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away on May 8, 2025, after a long illness. Dan was born in London, Kentucky, and was raised in Germantown, where he spent the majority of his life. Dan graduated from Germantown High School in 1966, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Miami University and a master's from Xavier University. On October 10, 1970, he married Kathy Forney. They had two daughters together and shared sixteen years of marriage before her passing in 1986. Dan spent his career with the Ohio Department of Corrections, retiring as Deputy Warden of Lebanon Correctional Institution. Dan was the kind of person who listened more than he spoke, and when he did speak, people paid attention. He was funny and full of life with those closest to him, and his comforting steadiness he offered his children was a presence that many relied on. His generosity was also quiet but meaningful to him-whether it was picking up the check for a stranger in a restaurant or supporting charities and missionaries, Dan found ways to make a difference. He was a lifelong baseball fan, especially of the Cincinnati Reds, and enjoyed sharing his love of the game with family and friends. He also had a creative side: he loved music and even wrote songs, using lyrics to tell stories that mattered to him. Dan is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Emily and Andrew Berry and Anna and Douglas Studer; his sister, Diane (Charlie) Brads; his grandchildren, Kathryn and Samuel Berry and Lillian and Jonathan Studer; his stepchildren, Brandon Foster and Beth Tuck; and cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Jo Burns, and his parents, Laton and Kathleen (Dezarn) Burns. The family would also like to express heartfelt thanks to his caregiver and friend, Josephine Okeny, whose kindness, strength, and steady presence meant so much to Dan and to all of us. A visitation will be held 2  4 P.M., Sunday May 18, 2025, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, Ohio, where a Celebration of lLife led by his lifelong friends Gary Wright, Terry Bell, Randy Riley, and Dan Joslin will follow at 4 p.m. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



