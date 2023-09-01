Burns, Carol V.



Carol V. Burns, 87, of Fairfield Township, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Middletown on April 14, 1936 to parents, Paul & Margaret (Lesincsky) Huy. Carol graduated from Middletown High School in 1954 and married Gordon Burns in 1959. She devoted her time to making a wonderful home and enjoyed cooking, gardening, arts & crafts and taking daily walks. Carol is survived by her brother-in-law, Clyde Burns; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Ray) Martin; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gordon E. Burns; sister, Joy Corley; and sister-in-law, Mary Burns. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com