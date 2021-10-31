BURNS, Carlos Wayne



Age 45 of Liberty Township, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Carlos was born in Apopka, Florida, on September 11, 1976, to Bethel (McKinney) Burns and the late David Burns. Carlos attended Butler Tech and graduated from the Automotive Mechanics program. He worked as a mechanic for many years. In his free time, Carlos enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons with his friends. He will be



remembered as a kind, caring man with a great imagination and creativity. Carlos is survived by his daughter, Kylie Rose Marie Burns; his mother, Bethel Burns; his companion, Crystal Dodge; as well as many extended family members and close friends. Carlos was preceded in death by his father, David Burns. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 5:00 PM until the time of his Memorial Service at 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carlos' memory may be made to Foundation Fighting



Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740,



www.fightingblindness.org.

