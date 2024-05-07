Burns, Billie

Burns (Whicker), Billie



age 80 of Trenton, passed away surrounded by family at her residence on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Billie was born in Manchester, Kentucky on July 26, 1943 to Tite and Grace (Stellings) Whicker. On March 3, 1962, she married James H. Burns. Together they had seven children. Billie was a dietician at Powell Nursing Home for many years. The job she took the most pride in was raising her seven children and being a grandma. Billie is survived by her children, Betty (Kurt) Smith, Richard (Wendy) Burns, Alex (Jolene) Burns, Paul Burns, Billy (Mellissa) Burns and Roxann Burns; her grandchildren, Nate, Katie, Amanda, Ashley, Alyssa, James, Jimmy, John, Jeremy, Amanda, Kristina, Rachel, Andrea, Paul Ben, Danielle, Cassidy and Natalie; her 24 great grandchildren; her siblings, Effie, Norma, Brenda, Lisa, Theresa, Tite and Vincent; her sisters-in-law, Jane, Joan and Diane; her beloved dog, Oakley and many nieces and nephews. Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Tite, Grace and stepfather, Charles Sr.; her husband of 33 years, James H. Burns Sr.; her son, James H. Burns Jr.; her in-laws, Jodie and Louella Burns; her siblings, Connie, Martha, Mary, Richard, Johnny, Rocky and Charles Jr.; her sisters-in-law, Linda and Barb; and her brother-in-law, John. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Homeon Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Rick Witt officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Hamilton. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her home hospice nurses, Janelle and Donna. browndawsonflick.com



