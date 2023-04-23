Burnett, Scott Erwin



Scott Erwin Burnett, age 45, passed away at Dayton Hospice on Thursday, April 20, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Scott was born May 2, 1977, to Cleady and Ann Burnett. Scott began his career as a mason with Mitre and Benchmark Masonry and went out on his own doing masonry and HVAC with his best friend Todd Guy. He enjoyed playing competitive sports like soccer; but his favorite was being a professional disc golfer (PDGA #20173). In 2002 he won the first USDGC Amateur Nationals, landing him as the first disc golfer to be in Sports Illustrated and was later inducted into the Ohio Disc Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. He enjoyed coaching youth sports, spending time with his friends and family at Norris Lake and St Mary's. Scott is preceded in death by his mother Ann Burnett, grandfathers Richard Treon and Cleady Burnett and his grandmother Lurahann Burnett. Scott was an extremely proud husband and father; nothing pleased him more than spending time with them.



He is survived by his wife of 8 years, Crystal (Heidenreich) Burnett, daughter Dylan, son Hunter, father Cleady Burnett, brother Jason (Stacie) Burnett, brothers-in-law and James (Ruthie) Heidenreich, Chip Heidenreich, grandmother Doris Treon, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Scott's memory may be made to Hospice of Dayton and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Hazy Shade, their family and friends for all of their support and constant care. Scott's family will receive friends from 4:00  7:00 pm Thursday April 27, 2023, at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek where funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday. Burial to follow Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. To leave a message or share a special memory of Scott with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.

