Burnett, Robert Vail



Robert Vail Burnett Jr., age 76 of Harrison Township, Ohio, passed away on July 18, 2025. He was born in 1948 in Oakwood, Ohio and was a graduate of Oakwood High School in 1967. He graduated from Ohio University with a BFA in 1972. He enjoyed landscape design, photography, art history, films, museums, concerts, and travel. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Vail Burnett Sr. and Winifred Weaver Burnett, and youngest brother Richard Vail Burnett. He is also preceded in death by Harry Webster Burnett Jr. MD, Joan Talle-Burnett, and nieces Linda and Curry-Perry Burnett, Carolyn, Betsy, and John-Thomas Burnett. He is survived by his brother, William Weaver Burnett. A graveside service by Fairmont Presbyterian Church will be held at Woodland Cemetery on July 24th, 2025 at 2pm. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.



