BURLING, Robert Edward



Burling, Robert Edward entered eternal life on May 31st. He was born December 28, 1951 to Robert & Genevieve Burling who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy and brother-in-law, Dave Ross. When he was little he loved going fishing with his grandpa, and fishing became the focus of family vacations with his wife and four sons. He graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1970, and that summer entered the army. He proudly served two tours in Vietnam in the 101st Airborne Division and the 1st Cavalry Division. In 1972 he met Mary, and they were married in 1973. (They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary on September 22, 2023.) He worked at Dayton Tire & Rubber Company for 8 years, during which time he also attended Sinclair Community College. When DT&R closed, he began his career in law enforcement. After a few years with Brookville P.D. he was hired at Miami Township P.D. where he worked for over 32 years. He was very dedicated to his work as an evidence technician, corporal, detective, and detective sergeant. He retired in 2012, with much love and respect from many friends in law enforcement. His coworkers meant so much to him, and he often told stories of the pranks they played on each other. He is greatly missed by his wife, Mary, sons, Scott, Lou (LeAnna), Joe (Kate), and Chris (Chelsey), and grandchildren Rachel, Trey, Cameron and Caia. He is also survived by a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law and their husbands, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Dayton, OH 45432, with visitation from 10 AM to 12, and FOP ceremony at 12. Burial with military honors to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio FOP Lodge 117.

