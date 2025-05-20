Burkart, Joan

Burkart (Peters), Joan Mary



Joan M. Burkart age 76 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Saturday May 17, 2025 at U.C. Medical Center. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 19, 1949 the daughter of Mark and Clara (Fassett) Peters and was a 1967 Graduate of Badin High School. On October 17, 1967, in St. Ann Church, she married John C. Burkart and he preceded her in death on November 22, 2019.



Joan was a member of St. Church and was member of the group that maintained the devotional candles in the church.



Survivors include her five children, Christina Burkart, Angela (Eric) Bigham, Greta and Bridget Burkart, and Johnathan (Kristen) Burkart; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a sister, Saundra Highland; two brothers John and James Peters.



Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Bryce Bigham and two brothers Mark and Paul Peters.



Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Thursday, May 22, 2025, in St. Ann Church, with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Ann School or Church. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com