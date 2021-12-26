BURGETT, James K.



Age 74, of Huber Heights, joined his family in Heaven on December 16, 2021. Jim was born on February 13, 1947, to the late Hugh and Ann Burgett. After High School, he joined the US Air Force, serving his country as an airplane mechanic. He met the love of his life, his wife Kirsten, when he was stationed in Germany. He loved to hunt and fish with his special nephews, Chad and Brian, and the outdoors was a



second home to him. He was a wonderful father, the best dad in the world. He also loved being a grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his children: James P. Burgett and Jill A. Beane; and his siblings: Gary Burgett, Barbara Bledsoe, and Curtis Burgett. Jim's memory will be cherished by his beloved wife, Kirsten Burgett; his loving daughter: Christine E. Burgett; grandchildren: Kristen Beane, Theodore Beane, Erica Bowyer, and Ryleigh Shelton; sister-in-law, Carol Burgett; and many nieces, nephews, extended



family and friends. A visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 5:00pm on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Newcomer North Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, where a



funeral service will begin at 5:00pm.

