BURGER, William Robert



William Robert Burger, 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on March 13, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born on October 27, 1937, William was cherished for his love of family, positive thinking, and genuine character. He is survived by his wife



Linda, children Leslie Neville, Tim and Karen Burger, Ted and Liz Burger, and six grandchildren Amelia, Lindsay, Lauren, Ella, William and Isabel.



William worked as an engineer at NCR in Dayton, Ohio, and later at Xerox Research and Development Center in Webster, New York, where he earned twenty-seven United States



Patents for technology design and advancement throughout his career.



William's family will receive friends on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Dayton, Ohio 45459 at 9:30AM followed by mass and burial at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Ohio Hospice of Dayton at hospiceofdayton.org.

