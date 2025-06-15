Burchett, Betty Lou



Betty Lou Burchett, age 90 of Tipp City, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 12, 2025, surrounded by her family. She was born in Camp, Ohio on July 2, 1934, the daughter of Stewart James & Edna A. (Brewster) Van Dyke. She enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, bowling and traveling. She was a sports enthusiast and a former Den Mother for Cub Scouts. Mostly she loved spending time with all her family, especially the grandchildren. She is survived by her children Pamela Johnston, Edward E. (Marcella) Burchett Jr., and Donna (Frank) Gillott; grandchildren Candace Hall, David E. (Danyella) Hall, Shane Hall, Jenny (Nate) Davis, Amy Burchett, Alex (Mara) Gillott, Sarah (Nathan Henz) Gillott and Ben Jamison; great grandchildren Cheyenne, Dakotah, Sana (Marcus), Taylor, Derek, Jake, Van, Lou, Seth, Delilah, Austin, Arabella, Lucas, Nevaeh and Jax; great-great grandchildren Branson, Kynley, Phoenix, Declan, Savannah and Landen; brothers Robert (Shirley) Van Dyke and Michael Van Dyke; sisters Norma Williams, Carol (Richard) Pritchett and Cathy (Bob) Russell; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years Edward E. Burchett Sr., in 2012; son-in-law Lebert Johnston; great-great grandson Barrett; brothers Lonnie and Richard Van Dyke; and a sister Goldie Kozee. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Michael Royce officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the Happy at Home Caregiving, 110 E. Poplar St., Suite 7, Sidney, Ohio 45365. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





