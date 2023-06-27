Burch, Philip R



Philip R. Burch, 89, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2023. He was born on September 11, 1933 in Cambridge IN to his parents Lois and Oved Burch. Phil was a loving husband, father, and friend to all who knew him and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his spouse Jackie Burch, sons Steve (Shelley) Burch, Scott (Holly) Burch, Stanley (Alicia) Burch, daughter Susan (Garry) (Burch) Hamiel, sister Glenda (Burch) Butler, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister Susan (Burch) Sauer.



Phil proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. After his military service, he worked at NCR for many years and then the City of Dayton where he retired.



Phil was a long-standing member of the VFW and an avid motorcycle rider up into his early 80s. He enjoyed spending his winters down south.



A memorial service will be held on June 28, 2023 at the Dayton National Cemetery at 11:00 am. Guests are asked to arrive no later than 10:45 am. A remembrance gathering will follow at the VFW Post and Auxiliary 9927 at 1:00 pm.



