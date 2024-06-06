Bundy, Loucretia "Louann"



Loucretia "Louann" Bundy, age 83 of Hamilton, passed away Monday, June 3, 2024 at the Bradford Place. She was born in Clay County, Kentucky on February 25, 1941, the daughter of the late Stacy and Lucy (Baker) Davidson. On June 13, 1959, she married Gilbert Eugene Bundy and he preceded her in death on July 17, 2019. Louann was a member of the Faith Pentecostal Church Hamilton. She is survived by her daughter Cathy Cooper; son Gilbert Bundy II; grandchildren, Stefan Endicott, Dustin (John) Endicott, Megan Bundy, Jack Mantyla, Rachel (Kunal) Karani and Bethany Cooper; great grandchildren, Gage, Dalton, Violet, Zion and Jillian; Siblings, James Thomas (Sara) Davidson and Josephine Watson; nieces, nephews and many life-long friends. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Elizabeth Jane Endicott and her brother Coleman Davidson. Lou Ann was a wonderful wife and mother. She was an excellent cook and everyone enjoyed her meals. She worked in retail sales, along with a nursing home facility in Michigan. Her husband, Gil was a Marine for many years, so she traveled and lived all over the world. She will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024 from 11am to 12pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Rick Witt officiating. Reception for family and friends will follow the ceremony. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



