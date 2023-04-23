Bumgardner, Mary G.



Our dear wife and mother Mary Glenn Bumgardner, 82, of South Vienna, passed away at her home on Tuesday evening, April 18, 2023. She was born in Plattsburg, Ohio on September 19, 1940, the daughter of the late Orville "Pete" and Mary (Titus) Glenn. She was a 1958 honor graduate of Northeastern High School. Mary was a lover of the outdoors, gardening, cooking, and anything to do with family and friends. She spent most of her time working in her flower beds and enjoying every person who came to visit. She was always found by her husband Dana's side, traveling, road farming, and at the Clark County Fair. Their undying love for one another was obvious to everyone who knew them. Mary was devoted to the Clark County Fair, serving on the fair board along with Dana and they were inducted into the Clark County Fair Honor Roll. She is survived by Dana, her loving husband of 63 years; their children, Todd (Sharma) Bumgardner, Mike (Emily) Bumgardner and Julie Bennett; grandchildren, Breon Bumgardner, Rob (Katie) Bumgardner, Shelbi Bennett, Brooke (Josh) Walton, and Peyton Bumgardner, great grandchildren, Drew, Brady and Brinlee Bumgardner and Whitney Emmerling; her loving sister, JoAnn E. Tuttle; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Jo Bumgardner; son, Matthew Lynn Bumgardner; and brothers, Raymond Eugene Glenn and James Edgar Glenn. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A private service will be held for the family. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Junior Fair Awards in memory of Mary Bumgardner, 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield, OH 45502. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



