Bumgardner, Dana L.



Our dear Father and Grandfather, Dana L. Bumgardner, 85, of South Vienna, passed away in his sleep at his beloved home on Friday morning, March 21, 2025. He was born in South Vienna, Ohio on March 19, 1940, the son of the late Robert Everett and Dorothy Ellen (Harper) Bumgardner.



He was a 1958 graduate of Northeastern High School where he met the love of his life, Mary Glenn. He earned his American Farmer FFA degree in 1961.



Dana was a 4th generation farmer who dedicated his life to the land, cultivating not only crops but a strong sense of community. He loved collecting all things related to the JI Case Tractor Company. His favorite pastime was restoring old tractors and bringing them back to life and displaying them at shows and parades. He was a lover of the outdoors, gardening with Mary, and anything to do with family and friends. He enjoyed every person who came to visit. Until Mary's passing, he was found by her side, traveling, attending auctions, tractor shows, road farming, and at the Clark County Fair. Their undying love for one another was obvious to everyone who knew them. His children who cared for him since their mother's passing, find peace knowing they are back together and whole again.



Dana was devoted to the Clark County Fair, serving on the fair board along with Mary and they were inducted into the Clark County Fair Honor Roll.



Dana was very proud to be completing his 36th years as a Pleasant Township Trustee, the township where he lived all his life. He was very proud of the beauty of the township cemeteries.



Dana is survived by his children, Todd (Sharma) Bumgardner, Mike (Emily) Bumgardner and Julie Bumgardner-Bennett; grandchildren, Breon Bumgardner, Rob (Katie) Bumgardner, Shelbi Bennett, Brooke Bumgardner, and Peyton Bumgardner, great grandchildren, Drew, Brady and Brinlee Bumgardner and Whitney Emmerling; sister, Jill Kenney; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank special friends, Janet and Scott Myers and Craig Wiseman, who helped fill the void since Mary's passing.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 63 years, Mary (Glenn) Bumgardner in 2023; a daughter, Pamela Jo Bumgardner; son, Matthew Lynn Bumgardner; and sister, Susan Cushman.







A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 3rd at the shop on the family farm, 3500 McConkey Rd., South Vienna where he will be surrounded by his antique tractors and the farming equipment he loved. Please dress in your favorite farm/tractor attire. Dana will be laid to rest next to Mary in a private graveside service at Asbury Cemetery.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Junior Fair Awards in Memory of Dana Bumgardner, 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield, OH 45502.



