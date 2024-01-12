Bulpin, Gary Lee



Gary Lee Bulpin, 60, of Plant City Florida, passed away on Monday, December 18 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.



Gary was born in Dayton, Ohio to parents Charles and Margiebelle Bulpin. A graduate of Carroll High School, Gary played the saxophone in marching band. After moving to Florida, Gary worked as an engineering inspector for NASA for over 15 years. An automotive enthusiast, Gary spent his spare time restoring and showing classic cars, carrying on a tradition from his father.



He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Bulpin, and is survived by his mother, Margiebelle Bulpin, his sister Linda Fulton (Tom), his daughters Andrea Oneal-Nelson (Joe), Allison Bulpin (Troy), Katie Fields (EJ), grandchildren Axel, Avery, Ayden, Carson, and Olivia, plus lifelong friends Myrna Gazzerro, Dave Conneley, and Amy Barnett.



A private service will be held at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com