BULLARD, Sylvia

SMITH-BULLARD,

Sylvia Sue

69 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 8th, 2022. Sylvia was born in

Dayton, Ohio, on August 9th 1952. She graduated from

Roosevelt High School class of 1970. Sylvia was married to

Reverend John A. Bullard.

Sylvia has traveled the world and has made positive impact on whomever she would

encounter. Sylvia is survived by her son Joshua Smith-Bullard, siblings Marcus T. Smith and Deborah and Lewis Jones and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Service will be held Tuesday, April 19th, 2022, at Greater

Prayer Garden, (600 Shiloh Springs Road). Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and service to follow at 12:00 pm. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. www.lusain.com.

