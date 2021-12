BULCHER, James Lewis



Age 89, of Kettering, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM on Saturday, December 11 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 272 Bainbridge St., Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jim's memory to the Hospice of your choice. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at



www.routsong.com