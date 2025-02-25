Buford, Rachael

Buford (Gillespie), Rachael E.



Rachael E (Gillespie) Buford, 99, of Springfield, Ohio died on February 17, 2025. Rachel was born October 20, 1925 in Springfield, Ohio to Vivian and Ertha C. (Harris) Gillespie. After 25 years of service, she retired from (FTD) Wright Patterson AFB. Survivors include two daughters, Vivian Schooler of Dayton and Sheila Peterson of Springfield; three granddaughters, Trischelle (Chris) Campbell of Dayton, Monica Peterson of Cincinnati and Jenny Peterson of Grove City; one beloved great granddaughter, Kyla Estelle of Dayton; cousin, Carmi Vance and friends, Barbara DeWell and Doris Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George; great granddaughter, Eternity Holt; sister, Audra Lyles and friend, Jim O'Neill. Thanks to the many people who eased her last days. To my family and friends when a light breeze touches your cheek or you find a stray coin, you know I am watching over you with love. Memorial donations may be made to Project Woman  525 E. Home Rd. Springfield, Ohio 45503. At Raechel's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service, preferring that she is remembered as she lived. She was laid to rest in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com