BUFFENBARGER, DIANA



Diana J. Buffenbarger, 54, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2024. She was born in Fremont, Ohio, to Joseph F. and Karen (Kasper) Case. Diana dedicated three decades of her life to nurturing young minds as an elementary school teacher at Northwestern, where she became affectionately known as "Mrs. B" by her students, especially those in kindergarten. Beyond the classroom, Diana enjoyed crafting and family vacations to Michigan. She leaves behind her husband of 29 years, John, and their daughters, Ann and Molly Buffenbarger. She is also survived by her father, Joe Case, siblings Brian (Lisa) Case and Lisa (Jason) House, along with several nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Diana was preceded in death by her mother. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd, from 4-7:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Private burial services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Wapakoneta, Ohio. In her commitment to shaping young hearts and minds, Diana leaves behind a legacy of kindness and learning that will continue to inspire for generations to come. To honor Diana's memory and offer condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com, where her memorial video can be viewed, and online tributes can be shared.





