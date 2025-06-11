Buerki, Robert Armin

Buerki, Robert



Robert Armin Buerki, Springfield resident, passed away June 7, 2025, in Dayton,Ohio. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin to the late Robert & Gail (Banks) Buerki and is preceded in death by his in-laws, Lester & Pearl (Farber) Stein and brother-in-law, Eric Stein. His blessed memory is now cherished by his wife, Leslie (Stein) Buerki, son & daughter-in-law, Robin (Amy Gilbert) Buerki and beloved granddaughters, Lenox, Zadie and Marni; cousin, Mark Rider; sister-in-law, Sherri Stein, nieces, Erin & Jillian (Max) Lipset; brother-in-law, Michael (Maureen) Stein, nephews, Kevin & Mark; and dear colleagues, friends, & former students. He was an intrepid USAF spouse of 46 years, a pharmacist, educator, author, editor and professor emeritus at The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy. He was recognized nationally and internationally in health care ethics, continuing education and pharmacy history writing and research. He was an active leader with the American Institute of History of Pharmacy (University of Wisconsin-Madison) for over 60 years, where he endowed the academic George Urdang Chair and graduate fellowships. A memorial service officiated by Rabbi Judy Chessin and Rabbi Cary Kozberg will be held at Temple Beth Or, 5275 Marshall Road, Dayton on Sunday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. with a condolence meal to follow. A private graveside burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery followed by a gathering of relatives at the Military Women's Museum nearby. If desired, please consider a memorial gift in Bob's memory to the Colonial Williamsburg Apothecary or to the University of Wisconsin or Ohio State University Foundations or to Temple Beth Or, Springfield's Temple Sholom, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Glickler Funeral Home.



