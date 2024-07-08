Buell, Melanie

Buell (Chafin), Melanie Lee



Melanie Buell, age 81 passed away June 30, 2024, while surrounded by loved ones. Melanie was born March 28, 1943 in Hamilton to the late Phillip and Lucy Chafin. She was preceded in death by her brother Norman Chafin and granddaughter Yorishia Buell. She is survived by her sons Okey(Parrie) and Pacer Buell, brothers Phil and Jody Chafin, grandchildren Okey(Bo) Buell, Lexy Buell, Kyle and Tony Burnett. She was blessed with 7 great grandchildren Dylan, Abigail, Amara, Madelyn, Okey V, Oliver Buell and Kemper Burnett. The family would like to recognize lifelong friend Jackie Warren and her daughter in law Noelle Buell for the special attention, love and support they gave Melanie when she needed it most. Melanie enjoyed staying busy working as a bus driver at Ross local schools, secretary at Bolinder Engraving, clerk at the Butler County Recorder's office and finally at Walmart where she enjoyed special friendships with the Walmart ladies. Melanie loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren, listening to music and reading. The family will honor her request and forego a funeral but will have a Celebration of Life on August 18, 2024 at Forest Run Metropark shelter 1876 Timberman Rd. beginning at 11:00 am



