BUEKER, Lisa Rae



Age 57, passed away at her home on January 16, 2022, following a battle with COVID-19. Lisa was born August 26, 1964.



Lisa attended Centerville Schools her entire life and was from the class of 1983. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dog. She worked at Victoria's Secret in



customer service and leaves behind a host of friends and



co-workers who will remember her kind and quiet spirit



fondly.