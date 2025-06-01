BUEHRLE, David L. "No Name Cowboy"



May 24, 2025, No Name Cowboy, AKA David Lawrence Buehrle, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away as he lived, entirely on his own terms in his Cowboy Hangout, Reality's Edge, surrounded by family. Born April 8, 1948 to William Henry Buehrle and Elizabeth Jane Buehrle, nee Jaspers, David grew up in the Old Dayton View, Five Oaks neighborhood where he attended Corpus Christi Elementary School. As a child it's also where he raised a little Cain  using his chemistry set to make dynamite and raising animals in the basement: hamsters that eventually got loose in the walls, spiders, snakes and even a "small alligator for as long as it took mom Betty Jane to find it in the bathtub." David entered Brunnerdale Seminary to become a Catholic Priest. Though a spiritual and philosophical man for the rest of his life, David was not called to be a priest, and eventually graduated in 1966 from Chaminade High School, where he played the clarinet and organ for the Ivy Quintet at parties, sock hops and in Triangle Park. David kept his love of music his entire life, playing piano and the Hammond B3, among instruments, for friends and family gatherings. David graduated from the University of Dayton in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in psychology and minors in philosophy and theology, before apprenticing to become an electrician, eventually becoming a Master Electrician and founding Buehrle Electric Service which he ran from 1975 to 1999. David joined the Master Electrical Contractors Association in 1976, where he was president from 1978 to 1980, and served on the board of directors for 10 years. David was presented MECA's Marvin O'Cull Award in 1998. For nearly a decade, David volunteered his time to wire Washinton Twp.'s Woodland Lights holiday light display as owner of Buehrle Electric and then as an employee of Active Electric. There wasn't a car ride around Greater Dayton that didn't elicit the comment "I wired that building once ..." David had many interests, including horses, boating and camping. He enjoyed photography, often visiting nature centers and the Blue Ridge Mountains with his camera. He loved history and learned to blacksmith, volunteering at Pioneer Village and Carriage Hill Farm, where he served on the board, chaired the Carriage Hill Barn project and offered demonstrations in the blacksmith's shop. A man of many interests and trades, David was a member of MENSA, he invented the board Game Out of Debt, and a lover of all things fantasy, collected and sold pewter figurines. One of David's biggest accomplishments was opening No Name Cowboy Artisan Beef Jerky. Using recipes that he created and developed at home, testing them on willing family and friends, David built and ran No Name Cowboy Artisan Beef Jerky from 2010 to 2020. Locals would look for his electric green Jeep to be parked outside the Normandy Square shop so they could sit a spell and chew the fat, along with jerkies like Gut Bustin Hot and Ghost of Boot Hill. A lifetime member of the NRA, one of David's biggest loves was the national Single Action Shooting Society cowboy historical reenactment and shooting organization, of which he was a lifetime member. Also a member of the local Big Irons shooting club since 1995, David jumped boots first into cowboy shooting, cowboy dress and cowboy culture. He won many awards and even more friends in SASS and Big Irons. David was preceded in death by his wife, cowboying partner and business partner Mary Teer, his Brother William Buehrle III, niece Elizabeth Buehrle, and his parents. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his sister Nancy Elaine Hayes, nee Buehrle, spouse John Hayes; brothers Donald Eugene Buehrle, spouse Judy Buehrle; John Joseph Buehrle, spouse Shelley Buehrle; sister Mary Helen Squicciarino, nee Buehrle, spouse John Squicciarino; sister-in-law Sheila Buehrle, his daughter Sarah Ann Buehrle, son-in-law Andrew Robert Westfall, and their children Marin Elizabeth Westfall and Charlotte Ann Westfall, as well as dozens of nieces, nephews, grand nieces, nephews, and friends. "I'm your huckleberry," was one of David's favorite movie lines, and he surely was the man for many a job. It wasn't a sunset, but a sunrise, you rode off into Dad. You always did do things your way. We will miss you. The viewing for David Buehrle will be 3-5 Sunday, June 1 in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME-KETTERING, 5980 Bigger Road, 45440; Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 June 2, St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church at 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45459 with a burial at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409. Cowboy attire welcome at all services. www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



