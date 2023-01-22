BUECHLY, Carolyn M.



Age 81, of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, after a short illness. Carolyn was born October 30, 1941, in Dayton, OH, and was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall R. and Bertha C. (Kuhn) Buechly; her son, Christopher A. Yantis, and her brother M. Allen Buechly. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Herren, her daughters, Jeryl L. Yantis and Theresa M. Landers (Joseph), her sons, Theodore J. Yantis (Dawn), and Patrick D. Yantis (Amanda); her brother, Harold F. Buechly (Jacalyn), 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives and friends. In 1977, Carolyn and her first husband founded Artisan Grinding Service, Inc. She managed the business for 44 years and was named a finalist in the 1995 Dayton/Miami Valley Entrepreneur of the Year. Carolyn was an avid ballroom dancer, having competed successfully for 20 years. For many years, she was the editor of the Dayton Area Ballroom Dance News and a board member of the Dancetonians Dance Club. Funeral services will be held at 4 pm, Sunday, (TODAY) January 22, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia with Pastor William Moore officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 pm until time of service.

