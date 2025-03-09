Buddendeck, Lee Anthony



Lee Anthony Buddendeck died Oct. 25, 2024 at his home in Washington, DC, surrounded by his beloved books, music, and art in the company of family.



Born on January 2, 1939 in Dayton, OH. to Katherine (n. Finley) and Anthony J. Buddendeck, he was a graduate of Chaminade High School in Dayton, OH and then attended college at Ohio State University in Columbus, where he graduated in 1961. Lee joined the Navy in the Fall of '61 and attended U.S. Naval OCS in Newport, RI, receiving his commission in the Spring of 1962.



Duty stations included the amphibious fleet at Little Creek and Norfolk, VA., and NCS Londonderry, Northern Ireland. While stationed in Derry, Lee met and courted M. Denise (n. Duncan) Buddendeck from Drumquin, Co. Tyrone, NI. They were married at Castlerock Presbyterian Church, Co. Londonderry in June of 1964.



Returning to the U.S. in 1965, Lee and Dee started a family in Columbus, OH. where he earned a second BA and took a job in the local school system as an English and social studies teacher to middle schoolers. Lee enjoyed teaching but realized to make ends meet, he needed another career, so he sat for and passed the federal government civil service exam. He was employed with the LEAA and the FCMS over the next nearly 20 years.



In 1970, Lee, Dee, and their three children moved to Brookline, MA where Lee worked in the New England regional office of the US Justice Dept. In 1977, when the Carter administration consolidated the government workforce to Washington, DC, Lee, Dee and their now four children relocated to Falls Church, VA. While all four of his children attended and graduated from Fall Church city schools, Lee was an active participant in the George Mason HS PTO, serving a stint as president of the organization.



Lee and Dee amicably separated in 1992 and Lee took up residence in DC, where, after he retired from government service, worked jobs notably at Tower Records and Borders Books. He lived in DC until his passing.



Lee is preceded in death by his parents and an older sister Margaret Bruck, his wife Dee, and his partners Stan Rick, and Don Jones.



He is survived by his four children, a son and two daughters-in-law, 14 grandchildren, and his younger sister Kathy Hutchinson (Roy) of Blue Springs, MO, cousins and childhood friends.



