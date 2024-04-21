Buckner, Sandra Kay



Sandra Kay Buckner, 77, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024. She was born on July 10, 1946 in Dayton, the daughter of Vestle and Lena (Lankford) Buckner. Sandra was a graduate of Patterson Co-op. She was a longtime employee of Hewitt Soap, Chemineer, and InfoCision. She is survived by her sons, Scott and Brandon Buckner; sister, Pam Hendley; several cousins, including Nancy Kastl; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Reba Blakley. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



