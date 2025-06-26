Buckner, Kathryn

Kathryn L. Buckner, age 75, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, June 16, 2025. Funeral service 11:30 am Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Bethesda Temple Church, 3701 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10:30 am- 11:30 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

