BUCK, Wilbur E.



Age 95, longtime resident of Ross, Ohio, passed away on September 13, 2022, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Colerain Twp., Ohio, on January 17, 1927, the fourth son of William and Helen (Starr) Buck. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. On October 24, 1951, Wilbur married Helen O'Connor at Macedonia Christian Church and they enjoyed over 55 years of marriage. Helen preceded him in death on December 25, 2006. In January 1989 he retired from the Butler County Sheriff's Office as a Deputy Sheriff after 24 years of service. Wilbur was also a Mason and a Shriner. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Helen, brothers Charles, Lewis and Robert Buck, and brothers-in-law Albert and Harlan O'Connor. Graveside service will be held at Venice Cemetery in Ross, Ohio, on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404.

