Buchheit, Janet Marie



Janet Marie (Gunderman) Buchheit, age 77, of Middletown, died April 2, 2023, at Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care. She was born on July 5, 1945, to Louis Gunderman Jr. and Louise (Scheerer) Gunderman in Flint, Michigan. Janet graduated second in her class from Seven Mile High School in Seven Mile, Ohio in 1963 where she gave her address hours before having emergency kidney surgery. She attended Ohio State University for a semester before pursuing her training as an x-ray technician. Janet married her beloved husband of 56 years, Jerry Michael Buchheit, on August 13, 1966 and they had two children, Jeffrey and James. She loved to travel with Jerry, visiting places as far away as Hawaii, Alaska, Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Parks, and Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies. She is survived by her husband; sons; daughter-in-law, Kelly; granddaughter, Madeline Louise, and grandson, Harrison James. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Jean Gunnulson of Madison, Wisconsin. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care of Middletown and Hospice Care of Middletown for the wonderful care during the past few months. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 212 High St, Hamilton, Ohio with Pastor John Mittermaier officiating. Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park in Wayne Township. Family and friends are welcome to return to Zion Lutheran Church following interment for a wake. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

