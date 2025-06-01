Buchanan, Paul Douglas



Paul Douglas "Doug" Buchanan, 77, of Middletown passed away peacefully on May 29, 2025, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown to Roger and Blanche (Hale) Buchanan on December 21, 1947, and lived here all his life. Doug attended Mayfield Elementary, Amanda Middle School and was a 1965 graduate of Lemon-Monroe High School. He was drafted into the Army in 1967 and served for 19 months in Vietnam before being honorably discharged. He returned to Middletown where he would eventually meet the love of his life Susan Watson while making deposits at Barnitz Bank downtown where she worked. The two were married on May 1, 1971. She preceded him in death in 2004. Doug enjoyed a 30 plus year career at ARMCO/AK Steel, retiring from the Transportation department during the lockout. Not quite ready for retirement, he went back to his early roots and took at job at Kroger in Lebanon in their Produce Department retiring again in 2015. He served on the Board of Directors of the original Downtown Middletown Partnership in the mid-to-late 1990s. After retirement, he gave countless hours to the Sorg Opera Revitalization Group working inside and out to get the place ready to open again, and then serving as an usher for many shows. He had a love for music-especially Dennis DeYoung and Styx. Doug is survived by his sons, Marc Buchanan and David Buchanan (Angie); one grandson, Everett; a sister, Fran (Jerry) Sanner; a brother, Tim, sister-in-law Linda Swanger and brother-in-law Tom (Cindy) Watson. The family would like to thank the team at Hospice of Butler and Warren County for the excellent care they provided and for their kind words about Doug. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum. Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005 or to the Middletown Historical Society, P.O. Box 312, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



