Bryant, Philip

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Bryant Sr., Philip D.

Philip D. Bryant Sr., age 53, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023. Visitation 8:30 am- 10 am Saturday July 15, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 9 am- 10 am. Live stream service begins at 10 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Livestream link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/

