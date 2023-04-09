Bryant, David Lee



David Lee Bryant, age 83, of Lebanon, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 3, 1939 to the late John J. and Mary M. Bryant (nee Blankenship). David grew up in Springboro, and proudly served in the United States Navy from 1958  1962, having proudly served on the U.S.S. Donner. After his honorable discharge David worked as an electrician for 41 years and was a member of the Local 82 Electrical Union. He was a cowboy and country boy at heart, and attended local rodeos, a passion that two of his sons followed in. Mr. Bryant was a talented leatherworker, he made his own personal saddle that he was very proud of. He was also a family man, who loved spending time with his grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. David is survived by his devoted wife, Helena Bryant (nee Payne) with who he would have celebrated his 65th wedding anniversary on April 11, 2023; sons, Donnie (Becky), Danny, Dale, and Doug (Nancy) Bryant; grandchildren, Stacy (Matt), Donnie Jr. (Jennifer), Jacob (Theresa), Julie (Kyle), Jana, Luke (Bobbi), and Leah (Austin); great grandchildren, Colton, Ashley, Sydney, Jackson, Kodi, Anakin, Dominick, Brooke, Colt, Elena, Isaac, Thomas, Alex, Zachary, Ada, Eli, Bowan, and Dean; brothers, Paul (Sharon), and Johnny (Sig) Bryant; and special friend Patty. Memorial donations may be made in David's name to the Wounded Warriors Project, and Harmony Cares Hospice. A celebration of life for David will be held Monday, April 10, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Hopewell Day Lodge, Middletown Road, Waynesville, OH. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Bryant family.

