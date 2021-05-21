springfield-news-sun logo
X

BRYAN, Daniel

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BRYAN, Sr., Daniel L.

79, passed away at home May 17, 2021, in Springfield, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy

Bryan; his brothers, Stanley

"Ted" Bryan, Albert Bryan,

Thomas "Tom" Bryan; his

sisters, Norma Kay Bryan,

Dorothy "Dottie" Scarberry, Chris (Ronnie) Russell; one son, Daniel Bryan, Jr.; one daughter, Toni Massie; two grandsons and one nephew, J.R. Scarberry. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Dunn) Bryan; sons, Thomas (Sue) Bryan, John Bryan, Raymond Massie, and

Brandon (Cady) Bryan; daughters, Tami (J.R.) Coe and Helena Robson; grandchildren he was closest to, Chris Armitage, Daigan Coe, Brandon Bryan, Jr., and Adleigh Bryan; along with a lot of other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family members who were deeply loved. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 22, at JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with services at 3:00 pm. Celebration of life will be at his daughter's home immediately following. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top