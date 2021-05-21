BRYAN, Daniel

BRYAN, Sr., Daniel L.



79, passed away at home May 17, 2021, in Springfield, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy



Bryan; his brothers, Stanley



"Ted" Bryan, Albert Bryan,



Thomas "Tom" Bryan; his



sisters, Norma Kay Bryan,



Dorothy "Dottie" Scarberry, Chris (Ronnie) Russell; one son, Daniel Bryan, Jr.; one daughter, Toni Massie; two grandsons and one nephew, J.R. Scarberry. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Dunn) Bryan; sons, Thomas (Sue) Bryan, John Bryan, Raymond Massie, and



Brandon (Cady) Bryan; daughters, Tami (J.R.) Coe and Helena Robson; grandchildren he was closest to, Chris Armitage, Daigan Coe, Brandon Bryan, Jr., and Adleigh Bryan; along with a lot of other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family members who were deeply loved. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 22, at JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with services at 3:00 pm. Celebration of life will be at his daughter's home immediately following. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

