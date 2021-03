BRUNSON, Ollie Sue



Age 90, born in Sylacauga, AL, was called home March 15, 2021. Service 11 am Monday, March 22, at St. Luke M. B. Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.