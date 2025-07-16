Brun, Julie A.



Julie A. Brun, 78, of Miamisburg, passed away on Saturday, July 12, 2025. She was born on July 8, 1947, in Dayton, the daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Mescher) Daub. Julie was a graduate of Jefferson Township High School. Julie enjoyed shopping and visiting with family and friends. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved taking care of them and spending time at their sporting events. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Dennis R. Brun; son, Christopher R. (Molly) Brun; daughter, Kimberly A. (Waide) Johnson; grandchildren, Justin Brun, Andrew (Tara) Johnson, Logan Johnson (Julia Hurst), Madison Johnson, Truman Brun, and Tenley Brun; two great grandchildren; sisters, Janet Daub and Janine (Jeff) Allender; two nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 AM  12 PM on Friday, July 18, 2025, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A graveside service will follow at 1 pm at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DaVita Buckeye Dialysis, 3050 S. Dixie Dr, Kettering, Ohio 45409. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



